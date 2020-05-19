Married Babysitter Jailed For Having Sex With 13-Year-Old Boy

The married female nursery worker who had sex with a 13-year-old boy and gave birth to his child has now been jailed for 30 months.

Leah Cordice, 20, from Windsor, Berkshire, who started sleeping with the boy when she was 17 at that time had initially denied the sexual activity and claimed that the teenager raped her, a false claim which a jury at Reading Crown Court rejected and she was convicted of having sex with her victim on at least five occasions.

On one occasion, she seduced the teenager by pulling down his trousers and asking for sex after a drunken night out in January 2017.

Cordice faced a two-week trial at Reading Crown Court, following which a jury convicted her of one multiple-incident count of sexual activity with a child that took place when she was 17.