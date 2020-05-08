Married Yoruba Actor Rotimi Salami Speaks On His Relationship With Actress Ademola

Married fast-rising Yoruba actor, Rotimi Salami has finally addressed the rumoured affair with his colleague, Allwell Ademola.

The father of two stated in an interview that, “Allwell Ademola is my everything, I love her so much, she is someone I can say in the Yoruba sector, she got my back big time.

”The first Yoruba movie I produced, she wrote the script, coordinated it and directed it.

”Afterwards, other opportunities I got came from her. She got me roles through lots of recommendations,” he said.

The young actor continued saying; ”I tell people to believe whatever they want, what matters most is; I am moving on, I am happy and there’s peace in my home, I don’t care.”

On having cheated on his wife on several occasions, he said;

“Well, Yes! I have cheated on my wife. If looking at somebody’s bumbum is regarded as cheating, then I have. And when I do, I always control myself,” he said during Moment of Truth, hosted by Mr Porsche on Instagram.