Marrying Me Is Your Birthright, Actor Tells DJ Cuppy

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says DJ Cuppy marrying him is her birthright.

Speaking via a post on his official Instagram page, he added that the popular disc jockey will always be relevant in Nigeria music industry because she is fearless like former BBNaija housemate, Tacha.

He wrote:

@cuppymusic will always be relevant in #Naija music industry because she is fearless like Tacha, marrying me is her Birthright. 🍏🍏I #laugh uncontrollably when i hear some top male DJ in #Nigeria saying #Cuppy will only be relevant for a while, i dont want to mention names, but are you people God? 🤷‍♀️Yes, they say ‘its a Mans world’ but not when talent, creativity and hardwork from a woman is involved. 🦅Just like #Tacha was leading while others followed like #fulaniherdsmen in #pepperdem, 🐢thats the same way Cuppy is currently leading all the #DJ in #Africa, ✈️indeed, what a man can do, a woman can also do better when given equal opportunity. I know some of these top dj in Nigeria, especially in #Lagos will stop talking with me after reading this, sorry #guys, i know the truth sometimes hurt more than #Coronavirus, but we need to start respecting women who are doing extraordinary things especially in jobs dominated by men or is it not the same God that created man that also created women