Masari Relaxes Lockdown For Mosques, Churches

Governor Aminu Masari of Kastina State has announced the temporary lifting of lockdown throughout the state every Friday.

Masari also lifted the ban on religious gatherings and inter-local government movements across the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa made this known to newsmen.

Also Read: Again, Masari Locks Down Katsina, Two Councils

The governor said the decision was to enable Muslim and Christian faithful to observe their weekly religious activities while every Friday of the week was declared lockdown-free for residents to get essential items.

He said hand sanitisers must be provided and used by each worshipper at every entry point and at other convenient points of religious premises.