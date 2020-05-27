May 29: Avoid False Performance Claims, Apologise For Failure, PDP Warns Buhari

Ahead of May 29 Independent day celebration, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid false performance claims and empty promises on the celebration day.

This was contained in a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the party on Wednesday.

“Our party calls on President Buhari not to give room for presidential advisers to further ridicule his office by making him read another windy speech that would be laced with vacuous promises, doctored performance claims and myriads of incorrect and unsupported statistics that would end up being at total variance with the harsh realities on ground.

“Mr. President should know that he cannot use the COVID-19 pandemic as excuse for failure as his administration had since lost grip of the security and economic situation in our country even before the outbreak of the scourge.

“Nigerians hope that President Buhari would always recall that the PDP handed over a robust economy which was rated as one of the fastest growing in the world, only for him to bring our nation to its knees as the world’s poverty capital and a debtor country within a space of five years.

“President Buhari should use the occasion to reflect that his administration had ruined our productive sector with harsh policies leading to closure of businesses, dearth in foreign and domestic investments and acute unemployment, with over 40 million job losses.”