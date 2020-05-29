May D Reveals Why He Cancelled His Interview With Ubi Franklin

Popular musician, May D took to Twitter to reveal why he changed his mind and called off his interview with music executive, Ubi Franklin.

The singer was scheduled to appear on the music executive’s Instagram live talk show, ‘Talks With Ubi Franklin.’

However, Franklin took to the micro-blogging sure to announce that his interview with the singer, which was supposed to hold on Thursday, had been cancelled.

The music executive tweeted;

“The Interview with @MisterMayD Has been cancelled. From a WhatsApp message sent to me few minutes ago, he said his management Declined the interview after we both agreed. So we won’t be having the May D interview.”

Reacting to the tweet, which has now been deleted, May D, opened up on the reason he chose to cancel the interview.

The singer tweeted;

“Because I know you are on judes side, I know u don’t like me, bro! F**k dat.”

Information Nigeria recalls the music executive interviewed Jude Okoye where he addressed his fall-out the singer.

See the exchange below: