May Day: Gbajabiamila Salutes Nigerian Workers, Tasks Them On Productivity

As workers across the globe celebrate the international workers day, on Friday, 1st st May, the speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has saluted the Nigerian workers in celebration of the special day.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, he saluted their courage adding that their dedication to work has been the bedrock of the country.

He said: Workers Day: Sanwo-Olu Urges Workers To Remain Productive

“I want to salute the courage of Nigerian workers, who have over the years given their best to their work. Indeed Nigeria and Nigerians are proud of you.

Read Also:

“I urge the Nigerian workers to redouble their efforts at this time of our national development. They must continue to put in their best in the work that they do for the betterment of the country,” Gbajabiamila said.