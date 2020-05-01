May Day: Senate President Lawan Felicitates With Nigerian Workers

Senate president Ahmed Lawan has felicitated with Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts all over the world to celebrate the workers’ day.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he congratulated them for their heroic struggle for the liberation of the country from poverty.

“Today, I felicitate with Nigerian workers as they join their counterparts the world over to mark the Workers’ Day.

“I congratulate them for sustaining their heroic struggle for the liberation of the country from poverty and underdevelopment even in the face of the daunting challenges at various workplaces.

“The best way to appreciate the enormous contributions of the Nigerian workers is to always consider their welfare as of utmost importance.

“As a legislature, we are ever ready to work in collaboration with the organised labour Unions to rid our statute books of any anti-labour laws.

“As part of the effort of the ninth National Assembly to strengthen the economy and improve the standard of living of the people, it is determined to make the country’s financial year predictable and this we have begun to do with the timely passage of the 2020 budget.

“We have in the same respect made critical amendments to some laws to ensure smooth implementation of the budget. The Legislature would continue to move relentlessly in that direction, despite the unforeseen challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s celebration of Workers’ Day comes at a time the entire world is facing the health emergency brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, but the resilience and never-die spirit of the Nigerian people will boost the efforts of the government to overcome the pandemic.

“I urge the Nigerian workers, as they mark their day, to adhere strictly to all the prescribed public health protocols of social distancing, wearing of face mask, use of hand sanitizer, observance of personal hygiene, and to endeavour to stay at home and stay safe.”

