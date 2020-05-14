‘May His Soul Rest In Peace’- Makinde Mourns Ayoola

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has taken to his official Twitter handle to mourn the demise of his commissioner for environment, Kehinde Ayoola who died after a brief illness.

Describing the deceased, Makinde said he has lost a good friend and colleague.

He wrote:

I received with deep sadness, the news of the death of my dear friend and colleague, Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola. Up until his death this morning, he served as the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources in Oyo State.

I met late Rt. Honourable Ayoola in 2002, when we worked together as members of the Fortune Group for the election of Senator Rasheed Ladoja. He also served as the Director General for my 2015 campaign and the Deputy Director General for my 2019 campaign.

He was a loyal friend with a dedication to duty that cannot be questioned. He will be sorely missed for his great oratory skills and his love for the people of Oyo Town and Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace.

