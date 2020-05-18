‘May We Not Labour In Vain’ – Iyabo Ojo Reacts To What A Popular Magazine Wrote About Her

Nollywood actress and mom of two, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to what a popular magazine wrote about her and her children.

The magazine stated how Iyabo Ojo and her children have become very popular on social media, showering the family with kind words.

Read Also: ‘I Was Scared And Nervous, ’ Says Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Priscilla As She Pranks Her Ex-Boyfriend

Acknowledging the writeup, she wrote;

“I’m so humbled by this.. Thank you so much .

From @festo_baba & @its.priscy we say, God bless you loads …

May we never labour in vain”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CATU1zQnL4M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link