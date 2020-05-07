Meek Mill And Girlfriend Welcome Baby Boy On His 33rd Birthday

American Rapper Meek Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams and his girlfriend, Milan Harris of Milano Di Rouge have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Meek Mill got the best birthday present ever on Wednesday, as he welcomed his third child.

He took to Twitter to announce the birth of his newborn son, who arrived on May 6, on his 33rd birthday.

For Meek Mill, this will be his third son. He has two other sons, Rihmeek Williams and Murad Williams, from his previous relationship with Fahimah Raheem.

See Meek’s Post Here: