Meet Me Outside, I Want To Fight – Adekunle Gold Tells Adesuwa Etomi

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has asked popular actress, Adesua Etomi to meet him outside by 2 ‘O’ clock so as to engage in a fisticuff.

It all started after the actress took to her official Twitter handle to write: “I’ve decided that gbegiri is trash. Peer pressure made me eat it with my amala but I have grown as an individual and now I know without a shadow of doubt that I prefer my amala with ewedu and fried peppery stew.

Signed,

Ex gbegiri sufferer.”

Reacting swiftly, Adekunle Gold wrote: Adesua, meet me outside at 2pm. I want to fight!