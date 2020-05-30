Melaye Tackles Yahaya Bello, Says Covid-19 Case In Kogi Is Real, Authentic

Senator Dino Melaye says that Covid-19 case in Kogi state is real, stating that he personally knows the patient.

Earlier, the family of the patient, identified as the Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, confirmed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)’s on his status.

Speaking in a press statement on Saturday, Melaye who represented Kogi west senatorial district during the 8th national assembly said he fails to understand why the state government is in denial.

He said, “I want to announce that the covid-19 case in Kogi is real and authentic and can not understand why any responsible government will want to deny and invariably kill her citizens.

“One of the cases is from Kabba and the victim is personally known to me. I cannot be part of those who will play politics with the lives of my people.

“Covid-19 is real but not a death sentence if handled early enough. Family members of the Kabba victim who got referral to Abuja from Federal Medical Center in Lokoja and all those who had contact with him should please surrender themselves for test so as to curtail the spread.

Read Also: Kogi Rejects NCDC Result, Insists State Free Of Covid-19

“Kogi State government must come down from her imaginary high horse and start contact tracing to help curtail the spread.

“It is illogical to think we will be free with our proximity to affected states. God will hear our cry and heal our land. God bless Okunland! God bless Kogi West! God bless Kogi State,” he said.