‘Men Are Not Your Poverty Eradication Plan:’ Tunde Ednut Tells Ladies

Popular social media commentator, Tunde Ednut says men are not poverty eradication plan for lazy women.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he asked the ladies to also work for their own money a and see how easy it is.

He wrote:

Men are not poverty eradication plan for lazy women. ‘I want a rich guy that drives a mad car and has a house in Banana Island. Oh Emeka? That one is broke jor, I don’t want.’

Men are not your poverty eradication plan, Lazy women read this….Go and work for your own money let’s see how easy it is to get that Banana Island.