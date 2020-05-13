‘Men Exist Through We Women’ – Ultimate Love Winner, Rosie

Ultimate Love season 1 winner, Rosie Afuwape has sparked an online debate after she made a controversial statement on Twitter.

The reality TV star took to the micro-blogging site to state that men don’t know that they exist through women.

In her words;

“What men DON’T KNOW is that they EXIST THROUGH WE WOMEN & NOT we EXISTING THROUGH THEM…#RokNation what do you think?.”



This has caused mixed reactions among Nigerians as some support her statement while others believe it is the other way around.

However, many have also opined that both gender depends on one another to function better and women should stop struggling overpower with men.

Read Also: Ultimate Love Winners, Rosie, Kachi Pen Emotional Notes To Son (Photo)

See the tweet and reactions below: