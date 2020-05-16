Mercy Aigbe Is Acquiring Some New Skills (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has updated her fans on what she has been up to.

No better time than this season to learn a skill or two, since we never know when it will be needed or come in handy.

Mercy took us through her makeup learning process and it seems like day one for the actress is looking good.

The actress and mother of two wrote in part: “This is my assignment for today ….. I learned brow and eye shadow application! How did I do?. So on a scale of 1 to 10? Bearing in mind that today is my first lesson, rate me.”

See Photo Here: