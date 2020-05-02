Mercy Aigbe Opens Up On Her Relationship, Marriage Plans

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has addressed some questions as it concerns her relationship.

The actress took to Instagram to explain that she wasn’t hiding her man after some of her fans have accused her of that.

Aigbe pointed out that she was only respecting their privacy as he pointed out that she would be getting married by January 2021.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress wrote in part: “…We are getting married in January 2021. It happened unexpectedly but I am very happy about it and can not wait to be one with my love…”

See Her Post Here: