Mercy Aigbe Set To Launch New TV Show (Photo)

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has announced that she will be rolling a new TV show soon on her YouTube channel.

The show, ‘TheSwitchwithmercyaigbe’, has no further details to it as Mercy just announced the title and expressed her excitement.

The 42-year-old businesswoman and brand influencer took to Instagram to announce the good news.

READ ALSO – Lockdown: Mercy Aigbe Shows Off Massive Weight Gain (Photo)

“I am super excited about my new tv show TheSwitchwithmercyaigbe coming to my YouTube channel MercyAigbeTV in a bit!!!!!!! Cc @theswitchwithmercyaigbe @magdiva_films Anticipate.”

Aigbe has two kids Michelle and Juwon and she was formerly married to Lanre Gentry.

She is best known for her Yoruba movies.

See Her Post Here: