Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband, Lanre Gentry Speaks On Their Relationship

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband Lanre Gentry has disclosed the status of his relationship with the mother of two.

According to Gentry, Mercy is still apart of his life and he is yet to take another wife despite celebrating a new woman some days ago.

On his relationship with Mercy, he said;

“Me and Mercy are not fighting. If I want to see her, I would call her and if she needs anything, she also calls me. We have a good rapport. God has the final say over our relationship and He knows how it would turn out in the future. I take care of my children. I can’t speak for other fathers but I carry out my responsibilities as a man.

“I still see Mercy as a part of me. It’s only a mentally unstable man that would leave a woman with children to go and fend for herself. I pay my children’s school fees diligently and I thank God that their mother is also taking good care of them. It’s not easy for a woman to work and also take care of the children.”