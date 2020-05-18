Mercy Aigbe’s Estranged Husband Showers Praises On New Wife

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his new wife on her birthday.
According to the Lagos socialite, the woman is a good wife, and he wishes her long life and prosperity.
Sharing a picture of the new wife, Lanre Gentry wrote his words of prayers to her.
On Instagram, Lanre wrote: “My good wife happy birthday to you long life and prosperity may God be with you and your family in Jesus name”.
See His Post Here: