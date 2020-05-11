Mercy Eke Bags Endorsement Deal With Cosmetic Company

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy Eke has bagged an endorsement deal with popular cosmetic company, Classic Makeup U.S.A.

The 26-year-old reality TV star cum fashion entrepreneur broke the news on her social media page on Monday.

Eke wrote;

“Another one👊

I am proud to announce this beautiful partnership with @classicmakeupusa The Leading Makeup brand for your Super Quality and Affordable products.

It’s going to be lit from here on….can’t wait to share all the amazing plans….”

See the tweet below:

https://twitter.com/real_mercyeke/status/1259772713176088578?s=20