Mercy Eke Blasts Troll Over ‘Lack Of Common Sense’

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has stylishedly trolled a fan in Twitter by asking if this why they say common sense is not common.
It all started after the reality TV star took to the micro-blogging platform to write: ‘ Good morning family…hope everyone had a great night 🌟 please observe social distancing and wear your face mask😷 if you have a reason to be outside…remember health is wealth ❤’
The fan then commented on her tweet by writing thus: ‘
You fo stay in your father’s house and not go to big brother’s house.
Health is wealth 🖤’
Replying swiftly, Mercy wrote: ‘Is this why they say common sense is not common 🤔’
