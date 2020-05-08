Mercy Eke Blasts Troll Over ‘Lack Of Common Sense’

2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke has stylishedly trolled a fan in Twitter by asking if this why they say common sense is not common.

It all started after the reality TV star took to the micro-blogging platform to write: ‘ Good morning family…hope everyone had a great night 🌟 please observe social distancing and wear your face mask😷 if you have a reason to be outside…remember health is wealth ❤’

The fan then commented on her tweet by writing thus: ‘

You fo stay in your father’s house and not go to big brother’s house.

Health is wealth 🖤’

Replying swiftly, Mercy wrote: ‘Is this why they say common sense is not common 🤔’

