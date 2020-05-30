Mercy Eke Reacts To Killing Of 16-Year-Old Tina In Lagos (Photo)

Popular Nigerian reality star, Mercy Eke, has reacted to the killing of 16-year-old Tina in Lagos.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to express her point as she also talked about the challenges many Nigerians face with security.

According to Mercy, Nigerians are not supposed to be living in fear in Nigeria as she pointed out that the officers involved be brought to books.

Sharing on Twitter, Mercy wrote: “This is so sad…I hope the Nigerian security authorities bring the culprit to book…we will not be scared in our own country…”

