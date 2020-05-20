Mercy Eke Reveals Proposed Site For Lambo Homes Estate (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has finally unveiled the proposed site for her real estate company, Lambo Homes.

Information Nigeria recalls the retired video vixen announced the launching of her company on Monday.

In a new update, the reality star shared a video of the proposed site where the estate will be situated.

Mercy captioned the video;

“We @lambo_homes present to you a proposed site for “LAMBO HOMES ESTATE”

The first real estate development project coming on the heels of the Lambo Homes launch.

True to our claims, we offer real estate and property development services with the aim to provide affordable and luxury homes that would meet your housing needs.“

