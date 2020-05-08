Mercy Is Not Local, She Is Simply Nigerian Or Biafran: Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has come out to defend 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke after a popular Twitter user described her as local and annoying.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the Nollywood actor stated that she is not local but only being Nigerian or better still a Biafran.

He further queried why people don’t tag popular footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo local when he speaks English with a Portuguese accent.

He wrote, “White people messed up our brains making us see our own ways as local.

C. Ronaldo speaks English with a Portuguese accent, have you called him local? Many brains need to be formatted in this country. We no be Oyibo. Mercy Eke is not local, she is simply Nigerian or Biafran.”