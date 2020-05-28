Mercy Johnson Celebrates Her Four Kids On Children’s Day

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate all her four kids on Children’s Day.

This comes after she revealed the name of her fourth child.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress shared lovely photos of her four children namely Purity, Henry, Angel and Divine.

In the photos, they could be wearing white and brown attires as they struck adorable poses.

One of the photos shows the actress’ only son, Henry holding his last sister, Divine.

The movie star captioned the photos;

“The full Okojie squad!

Happy Children’s Day!!“

See her post below: