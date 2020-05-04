Mercy Johnson Finally Welcomes Baby Girl

Nigerian movie star, Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie have finally welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl in the US.

Prince Okojie broke the exciting news via Instagram on Monday as he shared a couple of photos of his wife and new born daughter at the hospital.

He captioned the photos;

“Every Good and Perfect gift is from God. The wait is finally Over, Please share in Our Joy as we announce the arrival of Our Daughter.

Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.”

See the full post below: