Mercy Johnson Reveals Name Of Her Fourth Child

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has finally revealed the names of her fourth child via Instagram.

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star welcomed a baby girl in the United States of America on the 4th of May 2020.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the mother of four on Children’s Day shared adorable photos of her daughter with the caption;

”Just when you think your heart is full, God sends another angel to expand it so much more.

You’re proof that the heart is elastic, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie. Our special gift from God.”

See her full post below: