Mercy Johnson Shares Photos From Her Husband’s Birthday Celebration

Movie star, Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to her Instagram page to share photos and a video from her husband, Prince Odi’s birthday celebration in America.

The actress was able to get all her kids together so they commemorate the special occasion.

Her new bundle of joy could also be seen in the photos.

Johnson captioned the post;

“All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake lol

P/S it’s not white hair oooo na cake 😂😂🙈🙈🙈my hands are full now🙈don’t remind me jor😂💋💋 @princeodiokojie, your fragrance fills our everything.

You are our everything, you are ours for sure no Doubt💋❤️❤️HBD babes…. We love you… Thank you all so much for your kind words…. God bless you all always…“

Read Also: IK Ogbonna Reveals Condition Of His ‘New Hair’ After He Took It Off (Photo)

See her full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAN-vg1lg9s/?igshid=1ch2m1bfjc84p