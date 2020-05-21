Mike Edwards Advises Big Brother Naija Season 5 Prospective Housemates

As the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria set to commence auditioning for prospective housemates, Mike Edwards, the first runner up of the last edition has come out to advise aspiring housemates.

Speaking via a tweet he sent out via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 20th May shortly after the news of the new auditioning broke out, he advised aspiring housemates to to ‘dull’.

He wrote: “Goodluck to the next class of BBNaija Don’t come and dull.”

Good luck to the next class of #bbnaija don’t come and dull 😊🤩 pic.twitter.com/dG1INWFvk5 — Mike Edwards (@aireyys) May 20, 2020

The reality TV star and wife are currently expecting their first child together.