Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes, Shares Adorable Baby Bump Photo

By
Michael Isaac
-
Perri Shakes-Drayton
Perri Shakes-Drayton

Perri Shakes Drayton, the wife of BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, has shown off her beautiful baby bump much to the excitement of her followers.

The expectant mum, who recently revealed that she will be having a baby with her husband has decided to exercise herself as a way of keeping fit ahead of delivery.

Perri took to her Twitter page to share an adorable photo of herself on a bicycle as she posed for the camera.

READ ALSO – BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, Wife Expecting Their First Child Together

Sharing the photo, Perri wrote: “Good evening from me and my bump”.

See Photo Here:

Perri Shakes
Perri’s Post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here