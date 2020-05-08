Mike’s Wife, Perri Shakes, Shares Adorable Baby Bump Photo

Perri Shakes Drayton, the wife of BBNaija’s Mike Edwards, has shown off her beautiful baby bump much to the excitement of her followers.

The expectant mum, who recently revealed that she will be having a baby with her husband has decided to exercise herself as a way of keeping fit ahead of delivery.

Perri took to her Twitter page to share an adorable photo of herself on a bicycle as she posed for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Perri wrote: “Good evening from me and my bump”.

See Photo Here: