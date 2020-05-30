‘Mind Your Business’ – BBNaija’s Khloe Claps At At Troll Who Body Shamed Her

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Khloe, has sent a word of warning to social media users attacking her for her body.

The reality star took to Snapchat to share photos of how she was trolled on her weight and how she has responded.

The housemate had only a few words for those attacking her for her looks as she asked them to mind their business.

Sharing on Snapchat, Khloe wrote in part: “I’m the last person to be bothered about my body especially my stomach…”

