Mixed Reactions As Bobrisky Shares Make-Up Free Photo

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, recently caused a buzz with a photo of his where he wasn’t wearing any make-up.

The celebrity shared a photo of his makeup-free face and his fans have reacted to the picture.

The post, which appeared to have been a social experiment for Bob, was yanked off her social media page a few hours after it was shared.

READ ALSO – ‘Why Are Poor Guys Coming To My DM’ – Bobrisky Cries Out (Video)

From the photo shared, a few fans called her out while other celebrated her for the attempt at ‘originality’

See Photo and Reactions Here:

(Source)