Mixed Reactions As Burna Boy Slams Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu simply known and addressed as Burna Boy has sparked reactions from Nigerians following his comment after fellow singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido declared himself and Wizkid the two greatest of all time.

Reacting to the comment, the self styled African giant inferred in a now deleted post that Davido is not talented and as only been staying afloat because of his father’s wealth.

Read Also: “The 2 Greatest Of All Time” – Davido Says As He Posts Photo With Wizkid

Reacting swiftly, Nigerians have expressed a mixed reaction to the comment.

What Nigerians are saying below:

Is This Not Same Burna Boy Doing Up Video Vixen When Davido Had Already Dropped ‘Dami Duro’ I like Burna But he needs to relax 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iljqqAck6r — WaveyTobz (@TobzWavey) May 22, 2020

Lol if Burna thinks he is bigger than Davido or Wizkid…he needs to change what he smokes — Y҉O҉U҉N҉G҉✭👼🏾 (@Dr_youngy) May 22, 2020

That Burna shade tho, why do people think Davido is one of the best Nigerian Artiste because of his Dad's Wealth tho? Did his Dad's Wealth make Dami Duro a Club Banger or make IF the song of the Year, I mean he is not the first to have a Rich Dad so 🤷‍♂️ — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) May 22, 2020