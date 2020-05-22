Mixed Reactions As Burna Boy Slams Davido

Valerie Oke
Collage photo of Davido and Burna Boy
Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu simply known and addressed as Burna Boy has sparked reactions from Nigerians following his comment after fellow singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido declared himself and Wizkid the two greatest of all time.

Reacting to the comment, the self styled African giant inferred in a now deleted post that Davido is not talented and as only been staying afloat because of his father’s wealth.

Reacting swiftly, Nigerians have expressed a mixed reaction to the comment.

What Nigerians are saying below:

 

 

 

 

