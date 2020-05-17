Mo Abudu Calls Sky News To Order Over ‘Coronavirus Haircut’

TV Producer, Filmmaker, and Media Entrepreneur Mo Abudu has called our attention to a derogatory publication by British news channel Sky News, depicting an African hairstyle as “Spiky coronavirus haircut’.

The yarn threading hairstyle worn by black women dates back to the 15th century, but the news agency thought it just started gaining popularity in Africa, hence the comparison with the image of the spike looking virus.

Mo, as she is fondly called, shared photos of African women who have used threading on their hair, and urged every African woman to lend their voices to demand the report be corrected.

Mo has described the publication as disrespectful and an ill-representation of Africa.

See Her Post Here: