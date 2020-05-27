‘Mo’ Hits Is One Of The Best Thing That Happened To Nigerian Music Industry’ – Olamide

Indigenous rapper, Olamide took to his Instagram page to declare defunct music group, Mo Hits as ‘one of the best things to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry.’

The rapper also heaped praises on Don Jazzy, D’banj, and the entire team for their contributions to the industry even though they are no longer together.

Olamide tweeted;

“Mo hits still one of the best thing to ever happen to NIGmusic industry . Gave us good music and thought us how to carry our brothers along. Even if they never come back together, still I say thanks to jazzy n banga n rest of the team for motivating us.”

Read Also: ‘Stop Building Walls, Let’s Build Bridges’ – Comedian AY Makun Tells Toni Payne

See his tweet below: