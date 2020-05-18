Mo’Cheddah Celebrates Husband As He Turns 30 (Photo)

Singer, Mo’Cheddah, is celebrating her husband, Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi as he turns adds one more year to his age.

For his big 30, the singer threw her husband an intimate surprise party at their home in the late hours of May 17.

The singer also shared photos and videos to celebrate this moment with her fan and followers.

Sharing the photos, Mo wrote a list of ways her husband makes her feel.

