Mo’Cheddah Throws Surprise 30th Birthday Party For Her Husband

Former rapper turn businesswoman Mocheddah threw her husband and longtime manager, Olagbegi Olateru a surprise intimate party to mark 30th birthday over the weekend.
Mocheddah took to her IG page to share photos from the party alongside a beautiful birthday message.
She wrote;
”My joy .
My peace .
My smile .
My calm .
My reason .
My hope .
My dream .
”Happy 30th birthday ADEMI .
This love is beyond life! .
”The love of my life is 30 I definitely can’t keep calm.
Before the pandemic I had this big event planned out but God had other plans .. but i thank you for making it special.”