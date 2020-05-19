Lifestyle Mo’Cheddah Throws Surprise 30th Birthday Party For Her Husband By Temitope Alabi -

Former rapper turn businesswoman Mocheddah threw her husband and longtime manager, Olagbegi Olateru a surprise intimate party to mark 30th birthday over the weekend.

Mocheddah took to her IG page to share photos from the party alongside a beautiful birthday message.

She wrote;

”My joy .

My peace .

My smile .

My calm .

My reason .

My hope .

My dream .

”Happy 30th birthday ADEMI .

This love is beyond life! .

”The love of my life is 30 I definitely can’t keep calm.

Before the pandemic I had this big event planned out but God had other plans .. but i thank you for making it special.”