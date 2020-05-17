Modern Family Actor, Fred Willard Dies At 86

American prolific actor and comedian, Fred Willard, known for his roles in movies including “Best in Show” and “This Is Spinal Tap” and TV sitcoms “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Modern Family,” has died at the age of 86.

Willard’s rep Glenn Schwartz confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was natural causes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, the wife of Willard’s longtime director Christopher Guest, first shared news of the actor’s death.

READ ALSO – Nollywood Actor Dies After Brain Surgery

“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,” Curtis tweeted. “He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.” Willard’s wife of 40 years, Mary, died in 2018.