Most Men Like To Live Off Single Moms – Victoria Inyama

Former Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama has shared her thoughts on single motherhood and the issues single moms face when it comes to relationships.

According To Inyama, men love to live off single moms.

“Female single parents should know that they and their children have been through so much, therefore they need to be careful with that man coming into their lives. Dear single mom, before you accept all the toasting, please know what he really wants, is it a relationship or a person to use?

“There are awesome guys out there who would date and marry a lady with kids, but majority of them just want to live off single mothers. They may borrow money or beg you to take out credit for them or even move in with you, please ensure that that guy has a job that can pay for his lifestyle. Don’t be fooled by his words and social media lifestyle. All na wash wash,” she explained.

She continued saying;“Don’t be afraid to be alone, and take good care of yourself and children. Once they cannot use you, they claim you are difficult. It is better to be difficult than stupid because if they can’t get from you, they will move on to the next victim. Moreover, if you dig deep, you will find out that they are really married and their wife is tired of funding their lifestyles.”