Most Of Tacha’s Fans May Never Become Graduates – Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has again, taken a swipe at fans of BBNaija ex-housemate, Tacha.

While Tacha fans are usually tagged to do the most, Mrs Olunloyo has on many occasions expressed her displeasure with them.

Taking to Twitter, the journalist tagged Tacha fans as more of materials than academics.

On Twitter, the journalist pointed out that most of Tacha’s fans may never get a college degree as they are more into wigs, make-ups, eyelashes and beauty items.

See Her Post Here: