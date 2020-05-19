Mother, Daughter Electrocuted In Anambra

A 55-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been electrocuted in Nnewi, Anambra State business hub, according to police in the state.

According to police report, Mrs Patience Ugbana and her daughter, Adaeze Ugbana, were reportedly electrocuted in their shop along St Peter’s junction, Okpuno Nnewichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

A high tension electric wire was alleged to have fallen on the victims’ shop.

The Anambra State Police spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson, a report was received at about 3:30pm on Monday at Otolo Division that two deceased persons were electrocuted in their shop.

Haruna said police operatives at the division immediately visited the scene and rushed the victims to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi for treatment but were confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

He said the victims have been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for autopsy while an investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.