Mother Of Six Arrested For Slapping Policeman 13 Times

The Oyo state police command has arrested a single mum of 6, Kehinde Afolake, who was caught in a now-viral video slapping a police officer.

According to reports, the police officer, ASP Adeyemo Ogunyemi was said to have led his team to enforce the lockdown order in Eruwa area of the state before a heated argument escalated between the woman and the enforcement team.

While the woman was displaying in full glare of the public, the police officers were said to have insisted that she obeys the order before landing some hot slaps on the officer.

Read Also: BREAKING: Police Question Clarence Peters Over Dancer’s Death

Adeyemi, who displayed an uncommon restraint, was seen in the video enduring 13 slaps, from the woman.

Rather than retaliate, Adeyemi took the assault in his stride and was heard refraining his angry subordinates who attempted to lose him from the woman’s grip, apparently to avoid an escalation of the situation.

The woman was alleged to have also bitten a policewoman who went to effect her arrest, the next day. She was eventually whisked to the station.