Mother Who Drowned Her Baby Remanded In LASUTH For Psychiatric Evaluation

Verity Awala
Funmilola Adisa
An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in sitting in Lagos as remanded a nursing mother, Oluwafunmilayo Adisa, in Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for  psychiatric evaluation
 Adisa, 22, who was suspected of killing her baby by drowning her, was on Wednesday arraigned in court.
The presiding Judge, Magistrate, K. O. Doja-Ojo remanded the suspect ollowing an application by the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender (OPD).

The OPD is representing the suspect pro bono.

Its Director, Dr Babajide Martins, applied that Adisa be sent and remanded at LASUTH “for psychiatric evaluation to help determine the state of her mental health.”

He based his application on Section 217 (3) of Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), 2015.

Magistrate Doja-Ojo granted the prayer and adjourned till June 26, for the outcome of the tests.

Police had arraigned Adisa for drowning her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Oluwanifemi, in a bucket of water.

Speaking afterwards, Martins said the OPD is representing Adisa in line with its statutory responsibility of providing free legal service for the indigent and vulnerable.

