Mourinho ‘Desperate’ For Premier League Return

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has denied reports he tried to delay the Premier League’s restart over concerns for players’ fitness.

Mourinho said he would relish the chance to get back to work despite the challenges and risks posed by the pandemic.

Recall that Mourinho was forced to apologise in April after being spotted breaking lockdown restrictions to hold a training session with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele in a public park.

“I don’t think my position in the meeting has been reflected fairly at all today in media reports. I have not asked for any delay.

“I want to train, and I am desperate for the Premier League to return as soon as it is safe to do so, particularly now we are seeing other leagues preparing to return to action.

“I am extremely proud of the way my players have maintained their fitness – they have shown great professionalism, passion and dedication,” Mourinho said in a statement.