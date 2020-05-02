Movement Not Allowed For Lagos Workers Resident In Ogun: Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said the COVID-19 lockdown in the state will now end on May 9.

The Governor expressed that residents of the state who work in Lagos State are not permitted to move out or into the state as the lockdown eases next week.

This was contained in the latest guidelines by the state government over the Federal Government-ordered partial lockdown in the state.

Announcing via Facebook on Saturday afternoon, the governor said the lockdown in the state ends on Sunday, May 10, as a result of the initial grace the state was granted.

The Governor also revealed that the use of face mask will become mandatory in the State from May 4.