Moyo Lawal Reveals Her Undying Love For Garri

Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has revealed that she has an undying love for garri.

Taking to her official Instagram page on Saturday, the screen diva shared that there is no amount of money she can have in this world that can stop her from drinking garri.

She then asked her fans to also name that one thing that they can never stop eating irrespective of how much they have.

She wrote, “No matter how much money, I have in this world. I will always drink garri.

What is that one thing you can never stop eating, no matter how much money you have?

“Meanwhile, who wants us to bring back a #MoyoLawal that is always dressed up?”