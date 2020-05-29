Moyo Lawal Shares Hilarious Makeup Photo

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal has gotten many of her fans reeling in laughter.

The curvy actress took to her IG page to share a funny makeup photo of herself stating after that she intends to visit her mother-in-law with the makeup on.

Read Also: Ramadan Is Over: Moyo Lawal Shares New Video On Instagram

”I am ready to go meet my mother in law 😊don’t I look pretty, who is coming with me?? P. S my fiance’s ex-girlfriend did the makeup, sabi she did well?…. Wait I don’t understand 😪😭😭some people are saying nt makeup is ugly 😭… Why na 😪😪you are just haters and jealous that am getting married while you are still single 😜”