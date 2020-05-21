Mr Eazi Cries Out After Earning Low From His Song With 10 Million Streams

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi has cried out after his song with over 10 million streams yielded him a little earning despite the huge streams.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 20th May, the dancehall anger expressed his dissatisfactions for making less than five thousand dollars from the song despite the huge streams.

According to him, his song is a hit single and for a song streamed 10 million times, it should have generated more than $5000 for him.

$5000 is somewhere close to 2 million in Nigerian currency but the singer doesn’t seem impressed.

Read Also: Mr Eazi Spots Error In Ice Prince’s Grammar, Mocks Him

He, however, concealed the identity of the song and streaming platform in question.

He wrote:

“Looking at this 10million streams on this song on this platform amazing how that translates to less than $5000 in revenue! Magic Stuff!! Thus is the story of the hit song lol”.