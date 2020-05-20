‘My Bestfriend Told Me To Let Her Test My Lover Now She’s Married To Him With Two Kids’- Lady Laments

A Nigerian lady identified as Pearl is currently regretting after losing her lover to a trusted friend who suggested that she help her put the lover to test.

According to Pearl, she agreed and cooked up a plan with the trusted friend on how the lover would be tested.

However, the plan changed when the trusted friend ended up marrying the lover.

Read Also: Bringing A Child Into This World Without Marriage Is Wicked, Omokri Blasts Baby Mamas

As narrated by Pearl below:

“5 years ago I had asked my friend to test my boyfriend to see how much he loves me _Today they are happily married with 2 kids. Anita God won’t forgive you for me !”